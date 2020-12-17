PM Modi Wishes French President Macron Speedy Recovery After He Tests Covid-19 Positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19 . President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 , the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared".

"Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health," Modi tweeted.

