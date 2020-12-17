News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»PM Modi Wishes French President Macron Speedy Recovery After He Tests Covid-19 Positive
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Wishes French President Macron Speedy Recovery After He Tests Covid-19 Positive

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19. President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared".

"Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health," Modi tweeted.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...