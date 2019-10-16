Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Wishes Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 'Long, Healthy Live' on 73rd Birthday

Naveen Patnaik's BJD had snapped its 11-year-old ties with the BJP before the 2009 Lok Sabha election over the seat sharing issue.

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
PM Modi Wishes Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 'Long, Healthy Live' on 73rd Birthday
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his 73rd birthday.

"Greetings to Odisha's CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Patnaik was born on this day in 1946 in Cuttack.

Patnaik's BJD had snapped its 11-year-old ties with the BJP before the 2009 Lok Sabha election over the seat sharing issue.

The BJD has been supporting the government on various issues in Parliament.

