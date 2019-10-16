PM Modi Wishes Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 'Long, Healthy Live' on 73rd Birthday
Naveen Patnaik's BJD had snapped its 11-year-old ties with the BJP before the 2009 Lok Sabha election over the seat sharing issue.
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his 73rd birthday.
"Greetings to Odisha's CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Patnaik was born on this day in 1946 in Cuttack.
Patnaik's BJD had snapped its 11-year-old ties with the BJP before the 2009 Lok Sabha election over the seat sharing issue.
The BJD has been supporting the government on various issues in Parliament.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif
- Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'
- A Scene from Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Has Become the Internet's Most Referenced Meme
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work