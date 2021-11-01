PM Modi Wishes People of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh on Their Statehood Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Kerala, Karnataka Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh on their respective statehood or foundation days on Monday, November 1. Modi extended his greetings through a series on tweets on Monday morning. Wishing the people of Kerala, PM tweeted: “Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours.”

On the occasion of Karnataka Formation Day, Modi wrote: “Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come.”

Extending his wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh, he tweeted: “Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Chhattisgarh. I wish that this state, which has a unique identity for folklore, folk-dance and art-culture, sets new benchmarks of progress.”

छत्तीसगढ़ के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी लोगों को हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि लोकगीत, लोक-नृत्य और कला-संस्कृति के लिए विशिष्ट पहचान रखने वाला यह प्रदेश प्रगति के नए मानदंड स्थापित करे।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

For the people of Madhya Pradesh, Modi tweeted: “Hearty greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state’s foundation day. I wish that this state, rich in natural resources and art-culture, should continue on the path of continuous progress.”

मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि प्राकृतिक संसाधन और कला-संस्कृति से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश यूं ही निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर रहे।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

Prime Minister Modi also wished people of Haryana and tweeted: “Many congratulations to the people of Haryana on the state’s foundation day. I wish that this state, which preserves tradition and culture, continues to create new standards of development.”

हरियाणावासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि परंपरा और संस्कृति को सहेजकर रखने वाला यह राज्य विकास के नित नए मानदंड गढ़ता रहे।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

On the state formation day of Andhra Pradesh, Modi tweeted and wrote:” “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful.”

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

In another tweet he wrote: “Greetings to my sisters and brothers in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of State Landing Day. AP is a nickname for people for their skill, determination and perseverance. Hence they excel in many fields. AP wants people to be happy, healthy, and successful.”

రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లోని నా సోదరీమణులకు, సోదరులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు తమ నైపుణ్యం, దృఢ సంకల్పం, పట్టుదలకు మారు పేరు. అందువల్ల వారు అనేక రంగాల్లో రాణిస్తున్నారు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు సంతోషంగా, ఆరోగ్యంగా, విజయవంతంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

