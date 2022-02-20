PM Modi Wishes Queen Elizabeth II Speedy Recovery After She Tests Positive for Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after she tested positive for Covid-19. The Buckingham Palace said she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms".

“I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health," Modi tweeted. The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health. https://t.co/Em873ikLl8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

