PM Modi Wishes Russian Counterpart Speedy Recovery from Covid-19
'My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health,' Modi tweeted in Russian and English. 'We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,' he said.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus.
"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."
Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate.
