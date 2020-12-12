Next Story
PM Modi Wishes Sharad Pawar on His Birthday
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on his 80thbirthday on Saturday. "Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," Modi tweeted.
Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is one of the foremost opposition leaders and is seen as a pivot to the anti-BJP front in the country. He is known to share a good rapport with politicians, including the prime minister, across political parties.
