Home » News » India » PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to S African President After He Contracts Covid
1-MIN READ

"Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa," Modi tweeted. (PTI/File)

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he tested positive for COVID-19. Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa," Modi tweeted. Minister in the South African Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement that the President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the week.

first published:December 13, 2021, 11:28 IST