PM Modi: World Passing Through Delicate Period, India's Response Bigger Irrespective of How Deep the Crisis

Ahead of a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the entire world was passing through a delicate period now while talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how many countries were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He highlighted that India’s response is even bigger irrespective of how deep the crisis is. He was addressing a rally in Mirzapur ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“The entire world now is passing through a ‘najuk daur’ (delicate period) of this century. Many countries are today affected by the pandemic, unrest and uncertainty. But you must have seen however deep the crisis is India’s attempts (to address them) are even bigger and firm," he said.

The PM also said thousands of students had been brought back from Ukraine safely under ‘Operation Ganga’, and many were still being evacuated. “We have brought back thousands of students from Ukraine under Operation Ganga safely," he said.

“During the coronavirus period, India brought every single citizen stuck abroad by running Operation Vande Bharat. Operation Devi Shakti was carried out in Afghanistan. Now, India is engaged in saving every citizen and student in Ukraine," he added.

Targeting the opposition, PM Modi said the voters of Uttar Pradesh need to defeat ‘pariwarwadi’ (dynasts) and ‘mafiawadi’ (those who support the mafia elements) and bring the BJP government. “UP continuously needs leadership which is honest and can toil hard for development. The history of these dynasts (Opposition) is written in black. Their history is of looting the state, freeing terrorists, helping rioters, patronising the mafia and criminals. Such people can do good neither to the country nor UP," Modi said.

“Working hard is not in the dictionary of dynasts. They do not have time for helping and worrying for the poor. They cannot make the country and UP strong," he said, adding this is time to stand unitedly. “Your vote is this time around for making the country capable and realise the dream of a strong UP," he said.

Mentioning the Covid pandemic, he said even big countries appeared helpless, but in India “we provided free ration to 80 crore people".

