Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi's 9-min Blackout Call: Power Grid Managers in Alert Mode for Ensuring Grid Stability

State-run Power System Operation Corporation is working towards ensuring there is no pressure on the grid due to the possible grid collapse and resultant blackout throughout the country.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi's 9-min Blackout Call: Power Grid Managers in Alert Mode for Ensuring Grid Stability
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a nine-minute blackout at 9 pm on April 5 has raised concerns for power grid managers as they are gearing up for ensuring grid stability during the period.

State-run Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), which is responsible for integrated operation of the grid, is working towards ensuring there is no pressure on the grid due to the possible grid collapse and resultant blackout throughout the country.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Authority (CERA) necessitates permissible range of the frequency band of 49.95-50.05 Hz for normal running of grid and if there is any discrepancy in the same with sudden increase or decrease in power flow, it might result into grid collapse.

"The entire power sector is currently under stress. The demand has already fallen significantly due to the ongoing lockdown. There could be some stress due to this blackout of few minutes, but since we know the time, we can plan for it well in advance," a government official said on condition of anonymity.

According to power ministry data, power demand slipped over 25 per cent to 125.81 GW on April 2 as compared to 168.32 GW on April 2, 2019 amid the lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the official, POSOCO has already informed all the five regional load despatch centres and national load despatch centre to ensure grid frequency is maintained even if demand drops suddenly during the blackout.

The power ministry has also maintained that there will be no impact on the operation of the grid. An industry expert said that since it is a planned blackout, there will be enough time to manage the grids.

"This is unlike the blackout of 2012 which resulted in failure of the grid. Since they know the exact timing, it will be easy to manage the grid. Moreover, only households will switch off the lights. However, other establishments and street lights will continue to draw electricity during that time," the expert added.

In July 2012, India had witnessed severe power outages due to collapse of northern and eastern electricity transmission grid.

An official from the Power Grid Corporation said that though there would be some pressure, but it is not too serious and the grid operators are well prepared to handle the sudden drop in power demand with ease.

Modi has appealed to 130 crore citizens to light a lamp, candle or shine a mobile flashlight to dispel the darkness spread by coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    788,723

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,074,488

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    227,656

     

  • Total DEATHS

    58,109

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres