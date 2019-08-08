PM Modi’s Additional Principal Secretary May Move Into Arun Jaitley’s Old Bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi: P K Misra, additional principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to move into former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's Krishna Menon Marg official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said.

In June, Misra was re-appointed as the additional principal secretary to the prime minister with cabinet rank in the Modi 2.0 government.

Jaitley was allotted the 2, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2014 when he became the Union finance minister. After BJP retained power, Jaitley opted out of the new government due to health reasons.

"The 2, Krishna Menon Marg official bungalow of former finance minister Arun Jaitley has been allotted to PM's Additional Principal Secretary P K Misra," a source told PTI.

Misra, however, has not taken its possession yet.

A 1972-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Misra was appointed the additional principal secretary to the PM during Modi's first term. During the second term, he was re-appointed on the same position.

In June this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was allotted the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 6A, Krishna Menon Marg residence.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.