PM Modi’s Additional Principal Secretary May Move Into Arun Jaitley’s Old Bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi
Arun Jaitley was allotted the 2, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2014 when he became the Union finance minister. After BJP retained power, Jaitley opted out of the new government due to health reasons.
Image for representation. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: P K Misra, additional principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to move into former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley's Krishna Menon Marg official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said.
In June, Misra was re-appointed as the additional principal secretary to the prime minister with cabinet rank in the Modi 2.0 government.
Jaitley was allotted the 2, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2014 when he became the Union finance minister. After BJP retained power, Jaitley opted out of the new government due to health reasons.
"The 2, Krishna Menon Marg official bungalow of former finance minister Arun Jaitley has been allotted to PM's Additional Principal Secretary P K Misra," a source told PTI.
Misra, however, has not taken its possession yet.
A 1972-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Misra was appointed the additional principal secretary to the PM during Modi's first term. During the second term, he was re-appointed on the same position.
In June this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was allotted the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 6A, Krishna Menon Marg residence.
Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out of Car to Click Selfies With Australian Fans Waiting For Him in Freezing Cold
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Colleague Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix