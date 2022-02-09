PM Modi’s Barb At Rahul Gandhi: ‘How Do I Reply to a Person Who Doesn’t Attend Parliament?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to ANI on Wednesday, hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for slamming the central government over various issues, asking “how do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?”

“I don’t know the language to attack (someone) and it is not my nature as well. But on the basis of logic and facts, the media might interpret my words in the House to stir some controversy,” said Modi.

Responding to Congress’s allegations that during his speeches in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Modi did not answer Gandhi’s questions on unemployment, the India-China issues and attacked the Congress instead, the PM said that his government does not attack anyone and believes in dialogue.

“We don’t attack anyone, instead we believe in holding dialogue. At times, there are debates, interruptions (in Parliament). I welcome this and this is why I don’t have any reason to be miffed (on these issues).”

“I have given facts and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?”

