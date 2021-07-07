Scindia Gets Aviation, Ashwini Vaishnaw Rlys: PM Modi's Big Revelations as Portfolios Announced | Full List

Effecting a big reset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. As many as 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn-in at the swearing in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English.

Core team intact

PM Modi will oversee the Ministry of Science. The Minister of State (PMO) will be the minister in charge.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been given charge of the newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation. He also is the Minister of Home Affairs.

Rajnath Singh will continue as the Minister of Defence

Nitin Jairam Gadkari will remain the Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nirmala Sitharaman retains Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar is the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also retain the External Affairs ministry

Arjun Munda is the Minister of Tribal Affairs.

The big zingers

One of the biggest surprises of all is perhaps newly-inducted Ashwini Vaishnaw who has been given two meaty portfolios - Railways and IT and Communication.

Turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia has been awarded the Civil aviation Ministry as it needs a young, fresh, dynamic face that can take forward the needs of the country in the context of New India. Scindia will bring in new energy and new ideas to make this sector dynamic and keep up pace with the changing, post-Covid world, sources said.

Ministries of Health and Chemical and Fertilisers will be combined and Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the charge.

Purshottam Rupala gets dairies and fisheries as he hails from Gujarat, the state with the longest coastline and where the dairy sector has been very advanced. These are also sectors that are close to the Prime Minister’s heart. His experiences in dairies, fisheries will be helpful in his tenure as a Cabinet Minister.

Smriti Irani has been given the responsibility of the Women’s Development Welfare Ministry as the GOI aims to put ‘huge focus in the coming months on Women and Child welfare’. She will be assisted by MoS Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai who will bring in expert medical knowledge with him.

Dharmendra Pradhan will overlook the combined Ministry of Education, andMinistry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In a new and novel move, the Prime Minister has plugged the ministries relating to Urban and housing affairs with petroleum keeping in mind the need to ensure the use of environment-friendly and energy-efficient petrol products in our cities and homes. Hardeep Singh Puri will look after both ministries.

Piyush Goyal will keep commerce; he will also hold consumer and food welfare and textiles too. The Commerce, industry, and textile ministries will synergise on exports.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who has a background of articulation and interest in India’s civilization and culture, will be MOS in External Affairs and Culture Ministry.

Anurag Thakur is the I&B minister and will handle Sports and Youth affairs also.

Giriraj Raj Singh will manage the rural development ministry.

Pashupati Paras gets food processing ministry.

Bhupendra Yadav gets Labour ministry and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change.

G Kishan Reddy will handle the consolidated charge of the Culture Ministry, the Northeast and the tourism department to boost the key revenue generator.

Kiren Rijiju has the Law ministry.

Nisith Pramanik has been appointed the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

