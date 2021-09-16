PM Modi’s Birthday Bash: BJP Plans 20-day Mega Campaign, Distribution of 14 Cr Ration Bags

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 71st birthday on 17 September. To mark the special occasion, 71,000 diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit up at Varanasi’s Bharat Mata Temple in Kashi.

Along with the lighting of lamps, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to distribute 14 crore ration bags with “Thank-you Modiji" printed on them.

Also, 5 crore postcards with PM Modi’s photo will be mailed from post offices across the country. This time, BJP is planning to make Modi’s birthday a big one by including various activities like blood-donation campaigns, clean-up drives for rivers, distribution of ration cards, and lots more.

The 20-day mega campaign titled ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ will begin tomorrow (17 September) and will conclude on 7 October. Meanwhile, programmes will be conducted in over 27,000 booths in Uttar Pradesh itself, as part of the campaign.

Modi, who is known for his free-speaking abilities in public, has always inspired the younger generation with his powerful and optimistic speeches. His speech easily connects with the common masses that motivates them to achieve their goals. So, on his birthday, take a look at a few of his motivational and inspiring quotes:

- Mathematical thinking does not only mean that children solve mathematical questions, but this is also a way of thinking.

- I would request parents not to make the achievements of their child a matter of social prestige. Every child is blessed with unique talents.

- Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction.

- You should never be afraid of nature because when we think that we are in conflict with nature is when the problem starts.

- Mahatma Gandhi never compromised on cleanliness. He gave us freedom. We should give him a clean India.

- A son of a poor man is standing in front of you today. This is the strength of a democracy.

- If 125 crore people work together; India will move forward 125 crore steps.

- Whatever profession you are in, if you have to bring efficiency in your profession then mental and physical fitness is important…whoever is fit touches the sky. If the body is fit, the mind is hit.

- It was never about a person, It was always about a nation

- Youth of India – Not just new age voters, But the new age power!

