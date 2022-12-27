CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Injured in Road Accident in Karnataka's Kadakola
1-MIN READ

PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Injured in Road Accident in Karnataka's Kadakola

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 15:54 IST

Delhi, India

He was on the way to Bandipuar from Bengaluru when the incident took place. (Image: special arrangement)

He was on the way to Bandipuar from Bengaluru when the incident took place. (Image: special arrangement)

His son and daughter-in-law, who were also in the vehicle, escaped with minor injuries

Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday afternoon sustained injuries after a car he was travelling in met with an accident in Kadakola town, the outskirt of Mysuru in Karnataka. He was on the way to Bandipuar from Bengaluru when the incident took place.

His son and daughter-in-law, who were also in the vehicle, escaped with minor injuries.

SP Seema Latkar and others visited the hospital where all of them were treated for minor injuries.

