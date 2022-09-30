PM Modi's Convoy Stops to Give Way to Ambulance En Route to Gujarat's Gandhinagar | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy stopped for a brief time on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad to give way for an ambulance on Friday. A video clip shared by the Gujarat BJP shows two SUVs, which were part of the PM’s convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

PM Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon when the incident took place.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance pic.twitter.com/yY16G0UYjJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

“On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi’s carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance,” the Gujarat BJP said in a statement. BJP leader Rutvij Patel also shared the video and said, “No VIP Culture in the Modi era.”

On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi Ji's carcade stops to give way to an ambulance. No VIP Culture in the Modi era❌ pic.twitter.com/rCtiF0VVaJ — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) September 30, 2022

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

In the evening, the PM Modi will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here