English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi's Dyslexia Jibe: Body of Disabled People Expresses Shock
Modi's remark caused public humiliation of persons with disability, Ganguly, a former state minister, claimed and added that a complaint would be lodged at the appropriate level soon in this regard.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Image)
Loading...
Kolkata: An organisation that works for differently abled people in West Bengal Friday expressed "shock" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment, purported to be a political jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during a discussion on dyslexia with a student on Sunday.
The prime minister's comment might demoralise researchers from taking up ventures to lessen the sufferings of the disabled people of the country, General Secretary of the Paschimbanga Rajya Pratibandhi Sammilani, Kanti Ganguly, said in a statement.
Ganguly, also a senior CPI(M) leader, said the differently abled people were "shocked" as the prime minister "has made fun of a serious condition which has been inducted as disability in the Rights of Persons with Disability (RPD) Act, 2016, passed unanimously".
Modi's remark caused public humiliation of persons with disability, Ganguly, a former state minister, claimed and added that a complaint would be lodged at the appropriate level soon in this regard.
During a video interaction on Sunday, a girl, while explaining how her project could help dyslexic children, sought to know from Modi about the measures taken by the government to benefit such children.
Before she even finished her question, the prime minister made a comment purported to be a political jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Modi asked the student whether the project for dyslexic people she was talking about would benefit a 40 or 50-year-old child. He then said the mother of such children would be very much happy.
The prime minister's comment might demoralise researchers from taking up ventures to lessen the sufferings of the disabled people of the country, General Secretary of the Paschimbanga Rajya Pratibandhi Sammilani, Kanti Ganguly, said in a statement.
Ganguly, also a senior CPI(M) leader, said the differently abled people were "shocked" as the prime minister "has made fun of a serious condition which has been inducted as disability in the Rights of Persons with Disability (RPD) Act, 2016, passed unanimously".
Modi's remark caused public humiliation of persons with disability, Ganguly, a former state minister, claimed and added that a complaint would be lodged at the appropriate level soon in this regard.
During a video interaction on Sunday, a girl, while explaining how her project could help dyslexic children, sought to know from Modi about the measures taken by the government to benefit such children.
Before she even finished her question, the prime minister made a comment purported to be a political jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Modi asked the student whether the project for dyslexic people she was talking about would benefit a 40 or 50-year-old child. He then said the mother of such children would be very much happy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Players Take Part in 'Sixes' Challenge at Ranchi
- Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Similarities with Naomi Campbell
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- 'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results