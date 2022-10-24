CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » PM Modi's Emotional Reunion with Army Officer After 21 Years
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 13:09 IST

Kargil, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Major Amit in Kargil today, whom he had earlier met in November 2001 at a Sainik School in Balachadi, Gujarat. (ANI Photo)

Major Amit, officials said, had met Modi at the Sainik School in Balachadi in Gujarat. Modi had visited the school soon after taking over as the state's chief minister in October.

It was an emotional reunion of a kind in Kargil when a young Army officer presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 2001 picture of him with the then Gujarat chief minister during his visit to the Sainik School where he studied.

“Today they met again in Kargil and it was a very emotional meeting,” an official said. The picture shows Amit and another student receiving a shield from Modi.

The prime minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, following his custom of spending time with armed forces personnel on this festival every year since he became prime minister in 2014.

first published:October 24, 2022, 12:53 IST
last updated:October 24, 2022, 13:09 IST