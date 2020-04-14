Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi’s Extension of Lockdown Necessary Step in View of Covid-19 Threat, Says Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah also urged people to help poor and weaker sections of the society during these tough times.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
PM Modi’s Extension of Lockdown Necessary Step in View of Covid-19 Threat, Says Omar Abdullah
File photo of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the decision to extend the lockdown till May 3 was a necessary step in view of the threat posed by COVID-19.

"The extension of lockdown till May 3 isn't something we all wanted but given the threat we face from COVID-19, it's a necessity. Let's do everything we can to cooperate with authorities to avoid a further extension in May," he tweeted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown.

Abdullah also urged people to help poor and weaker sections of the society during these tough times.

"We owe it to the poor and weaker sections of society to do everything we can, whether financially or otherwise, to help them through these tough times. Govts must take the lead but it can't be just their responsibility," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

