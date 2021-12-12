PM Modi’s First Big Outreach Programme for Farmers on December 16 After Repeal of Farm Laws

Weeks after announcing government’s decision to repeal three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s will reach out to farmers across the country through an outreach programme on December 16 in which he will talk about the benefits of zero budget natural farming.

This comes ahead of crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, which have a significant number of farmers. Gujarat is also scheduled to go for polls next year.

To ensure that PM’s message reaches to every corner of the country, BJP has asked its leaders to arrange the screening of the event in every ‘mandal’ and invite farmers over tea.

PM Modi was in Balrampur on December 11 to inaugurate Saryu canal project where he urged the farmers to adopt natural farming and also invited them to participate in the outreach programme on December 16 by watching live telecast at Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The BJP is set to make it a pan-India event with directions sent to every ‘mandal’ to have 500 farmers see PM’s tips on natural farming on LED screens and be inspired by the possibilities in chemical-free farming.

The event will also be broadcast on 741 Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country.

To ensure that PM’s messages reaches the farmers, BJP national general secretary Arun Sinh held a virtual meeting with 55 senior BJP leaders across the country, including some Kisan Morcha state presidents to brief them about the event.

What is This Big Event PM is Talking About?

PM Modi is expected to speak to progressive farmers and agriculture experts at the end of a two-day workshop that will begin in Anand district of Gujarat on December 14.

Home minister Amit Shah and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar are expected to be present in the event along with Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, and state chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

To reach out to a majority of farmers and encourage them to cut down on expenditure related to farming by relying on natural products and have better knowledge of weather, PM Modi will conclude the two-day workshop of progressive farmers and agriculture experts starting from December 14 to December 16 in Anand.

Despite the repeal of farm laws, the government still maintains that the laws were for the welfare of farmers and with the initial aim to double farmers’ income by next year, attempts are being made to find a solution to lessen their financial burden.

The Centre, meanwhile, has formed a committee that will look into making minimum support price (MSP) more transparent and effective and also to promote zero budget natural farming.

