PM Modi's First Mann Ki Baat of 2020 to Air at 6pm on Republic Day

New Delhi: The first 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio show of this year will be aired on Republic Day.

This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will take place at 6pm instead of the usual 11am.

The timing has been changed due to the Republic Day function in the morning and Modi’s other official engagements, sources in the government said. His last 'Mann ki Baat' address was on December 29.

