PM Modi's First Physical Rally 'Jan Chaupal' in UP's Bijnor on Feb 7 After EC Relaxes Covid Curbs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first physical election rally in Uttar Pradesh on February 7 in Bijnor after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed by the Election Commission.

PM Modi’s “Jan Chaupal” will be a hybrid rally with a physical presence of 1,000 people in audience and rest attending the live telecast.

Along with the PM, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state’s election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-incharge Anurag Thakur will be on the stage.

The same hybrid format of the rally will cover 18 assemblies of three districts: Amroha, Moradabad and Bijnor. The virtual screening of the rally will be done in 6892 booths across the three districts.

The party has made elaborate preparations for a two-way live telecast to give the rally a comprehensive virtual experience that would border on the feel of a physical rally for those who will not be present in the rally ground.

Sources in the party believe that those invited for the physical rally of the PM will also include Prabhavi Matdatas (influential voters).

With Election Commission of India banning mass public gatherings for elections campaign purposes and allowing a limited gathering based on the Covid situation of the state, the parties are finding solutions to reach out to maximum voters while adhering to the ECI restrictions.

Meanwhile, the party leaders are having detailed discussions on crowd management considering the popularity of the PM.

“We have not invited more than 1000 people for the rally but we are concerned about people who love PM and may gather for a glimpse of him or listen to him. We want to strictly adhere to Election Commission’s directions and this discussion are on with the administration to manage the situation," said a senior party leader.

