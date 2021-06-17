PM Modi's Global Approval Rating 66%; Beats Biden, Merkel, Trudeau, Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s global approval ratings has stood at 66 per cent, according to a survey conducted by an American data intelligence firm ‘Morning Consult’. He has continued to be better than other world leaders of 13 countries including US, UK, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France and Germany.

With a sample size of 2,126 adults in India, the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker last updated on June 17, showed 66 per cent approval for Modi while 28 per cent disapproved for him.

The ‘Morning Consult’ regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders. The second position was bagged by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (65%), followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (54%), German Chacellor Angela Merkel (53%), US President Joe Biden (53%), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (48%), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (44%), South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37%), Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez (36%), Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro (35%), French President Emmanuel Macron (35%) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (29%).

The firm mentioned that the daily global survey data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent.

All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population)," it said.

