PM Modi’s Grand Roadshow in Delhi on Monday; Traffic Advisory Issued | Check Which Routes to Avoid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roadshow in Delhi on Monday. Ahead of this, the Delhi Traffic police has made special traffic arrangements and issued an advisory to commuters.

The roadshow is set to start at 3 pm and a massive gathering is expected. The route of the show will be from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route," the Police said in a statement.

Here are the following roads that will remain close from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on Monday

➡️Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways)

➡️Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg)

➡️Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg)

➡️Jantar Mantar Road

➡️Imtiaz Khan Marg

➡️Bangla Sahib Lane

Traffic will instead be diverted to these roads. However there will be heavy traffic on them, the police informed.

Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant.

Commuters are advised to take the following routes

➡️Outer Circle, Sansad Marg

➡️Gol Dak Khana

➡️Windsor

➡️ Janpath Junction

➡️ Gurudwara Rakab Ganj

➡️ Rail Bhawan

➡️ Tolstoy Road KG Marg

➡️ Raisina Road Junction

What is the BJP’s roadshow?

The roadshow is a part of the two-day BJP national executive meeting that will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

The show will be of around 1 kilometers and artists of all states will perform cultural performances during the procession.

Read all the Latest India News here