PM Modi's Independence Day Speech to Go Live on Google, YouTube

The PM Modi-led government, which is known for its wide outreach on social media, is set to achieve another feat as 'tech-savvy millennials'. In a first-of-its-kind digital drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort, will be live streamed on Google and YouTube.To ensure that maximum number of people watch Modi's last speech as prime minister in his present term, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has tied up with the web search engine and the video-sharing website to telecast the I-Day programme live online.Google had first used the facility to live stream US President Donald Trump’s inaugural address in January last year."As a part of our efforts to... increase our digital presence, we also decided to tie up with Google and YouTube for live telecast of the I-Day programme, online," Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati told a leading newspaper.On an average 1.5 to 2 million watch the event each year. The move will help the state broadcaster increase its digital footprint.The digital debut of Independence Day programme will coincide with Doordarshan anchors introducing the event from the Red Fort — a first — instead of doing it from inside their studios, the newspaper reported.Doordarshan will depute anchors and station 22 high definition cameras at Red Fort and four at Raj Ghat for the coverage. Doordarshan will also translate the PM’s speech in over 20 regional languages, telecast of which will be done later in the day on August 15."Doordarshan is usually associated with nostalgia. So by increasing the digital presence we are making younger generation aware of Doordarshan who have never seen an era when there were only two or three channels," Mr. Vempati told another national daily.As a build up to the speech, Prasar Bharati will telecast a song by Shankar Mahadevan, focusing on what Independence Day means for India.