PM Modi's I-Day Speeches Are Twice as Long as Manmohan Singh's; Vajpayee Wrapped up in 30 Mins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered his eighth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort that lasted for almost 88 minutes. This is the fourth-longest August 15 speech since 1947. The first three have also been delivered by Modi.

The last time he spoke for the same duration was in 2015.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation says that on average, Modi’s Independence Day speeches last for 82 minutes. On the other hand, former PM Manmohan Singh’s speeches averaged 41.7 minutes.

PM Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014 that lasted for 65 minutes. While his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for a little under an hour, his longest was in 2016 (94 minutes).

Late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee delivered his 2002 and 2003 speeches in 25 and 30 minutes respectively.

Till 2015, the longest speech ever given by an Indian PM was in 1947, when Jawaharlal Nehru spoke for 72 minutes.

PM Modi marked the 75th year of Independence as he laid out the roadmap for his government for the next two years and called on Indians to participate in “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Pitching for a “100 per cent India”, PM Modi said it is essential to fully utilise the country’s capabilities to take it to new heights in the 21st century. He added, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas is very important for the achievement of all our goals."

“Now we have to move towards making 100 per cent efforts. We have to make sure that 100 per cent of villages have roads, 100 per cent of households have a bank account, 100 per cent of beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat cards and 100 per cent of eligible people should have a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme,” PM Modi said as he delivered his customary address to the nation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here