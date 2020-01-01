PM Modi's Interaction with Students, Teachers on Beating Exam Stress Slated For January 20
The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had launched a short essay competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students and teachers on beating exam stress will be held on January 20, the HRD Ministry said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme was scheduled to be held on January 16 but it has been postponed to January 20 because of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country.
"The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020. A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the
Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.
The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had launched a short essay competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students.
The students whose entries are judged the best on the basis of their online responses will be invited to take part in the programme
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users