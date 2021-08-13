PM Modi's Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project to Conclude Before 2022 UP Polls

The work for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, in Varanasi will be concluded in November this year, months before the Uttar Pradesh elections. The Rs 400-crore project aims at preserving existing heritage structures and the enhancement of Lord Shiva’s ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple. The project will also ensure the visibility of the ancient temple directly from the Manikarna ghat through a corridor.

On August 1, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the project during his visit to Varanasi. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid a visit to the holy city.

Meanwhile, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishist Kshetra Vikas Parishad Board put a proposal for the appointment of a private consultant to managing the operational planning of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the grand project before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

The project, said to be close to Prime Minister’s heart, involves constructing multiple facilities such as guesthouses, yatri suvidha kendras, library, and museum for travellers. The project also focuses on maintaining and constructing more public toilets for pilgrims. It includes extensive security arrangements, separate buildings for security guards and an emergency entrance for ambulances and vehicles to enter the temple area.

RELATED NEWS Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt over Covid Deaths, Says His Party to Probe Matter When It Comes to Power in 2022

The bid document reviewed by News18 said, “The project is already at an advanced stage of completion and it is expected that majority of the built infrastructure will be fully constructed by end of November 2021. Hence the Board intends to appoint a consultant for effective operational planning, support in implementation and monitoring of the plan."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here