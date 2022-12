Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, passed away early on Friday at the age of 99. PM Modi’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated.

Tweeting a photo of his mother, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

