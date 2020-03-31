Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi's Mother Hiraba Donates Rs 25,000 in Covid-19 Fund

Hiraba deposited the money in the PM-CARES Fund, created by the Centre to help in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and provide relief to those affected by COVID-19.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
PM Modi's Mother Hiraba Donates Rs 25,000 in Covid-19 Fund
PM Modi's mother Hiraba.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Tuesday donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings in a special fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

She deposited the money in the PM-CARES Fund, created by the Centre to help in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and provide relief to those affected by COVID-19, said the PM's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. "Earlier, she had made a contribution of Rs 5,000 for

the relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir after devastating floods.

"Now, she has donated Rs 25,000, which she had saved over the years, to fight coronavirus," said Pankaj Modi. Hiraba Modi lives with Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) has been set up to raise money to deal with any emergency situation like due to COVID-19 and provide relief to the affected.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

