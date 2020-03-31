PM Modi's Mother Hiraba Donates Rs 25,000 in Covid-19 Fund
Hiraba deposited the money in the PM-CARES Fund, created by the Centre to help in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and provide relief to those affected by COVID-19.
PM Modi's mother Hiraba.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Tuesday donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings in a special fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
She deposited the money in the PM-CARES Fund, created by the Centre to help in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and provide relief to those affected by COVID-19, said the PM's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. "Earlier, she had made a contribution of Rs 5,000 for
the relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir after devastating floods.
"Now, she has donated Rs 25,000, which she had saved over the years, to fight coronavirus," said Pankaj Modi. Hiraba Modi lives with Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) has been set up to raise money to deal with any emergency situation like due to COVID-19 and provide relief to the affected.
