PM Modi's New Mean Machine is A ₹12-cr Mercedes-Maybach S650 That Can Take On Bullets, Blasts

In the latest upgrade for Narendra Modi, the prime minister now has the Mercedes-Maybach S650 armoured vehicle as part of his convoy which can withstand blasts and bullets, a report said.

The earlier model in the convoy included Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser. PM Modi was recently seen in the new Maybach 650 armoured first at Hyderabad House when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on his India visit.

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is the latest face-lifted model with VR10 level protection— the highest-ever provided in a production car. According to reports, Mercedes-Maybach launched the S600 Guard in India last year for ₹10.5 crore and the S650 can cost more than ₹12 crore.

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 516bhp and a peak torque of approximately 900Nm. The maximum speed is limited to 160kmph.

The S650 Guard body and the windows can withstand hardened steel core bullets. It has received a 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating and occupants are protected from a 15kg TNT explosion from a distance of only 2 meters. The interior of the window is coated with polycarbonate and the vehicle’s lower part is heavily armoured to protect the occupants from direct explosions. The cabin also receives a separate air supply in case of a gas attack.

The fuel tank of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is coated with a special material that seals the holes automatically after a hit. It is made up of the same material that Boeing uses for its AH-64 Apache tank attack helicopters. It also runs on special run-flat tires that continue to function in case of damage or flat tires to ensure a quick escape.

Amid reports of the new addition to the convoy, government sources said the cars cost much less than media speculation, intact about 1/3rd of the price quoted in media.

“The SPG security detail has six years norm to replace vehicles used for protectee. The previous cars were used for eight years under PM Modi. Infact, an audit raised objection over this issue and commented that it was compromising life of the protectee," they said.

Sources added the new cars are not an upgrade but a routine replacement as BMW stopped making the model which was used previously.

“The decisions relating to security detail purchases are based on threat perception of the protectee. These decisions are taken independently by SPG without taking views of the protectee. The widespread discussion on the security features of the protectee’s car is not in national interest as it puts in public domain a lot of unnecessary detail. This only threatens the life of the protectee," they addded.

Unlike the current protectee who has not given any preference on which cars to use, Sonia Gandhi in the past used Range Rovers which were actually procured for the then PM, they said.

