PM Modi's Niece Latest Target of Snatchers, Miscreants Steal Her Handbag in Delhi's Civil Lines
Damayanti Ben Modi, daughter of the prime minister's brother, was in Delhi after returning from Amritsar. She had booked a room at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines area when the snatching took place.
Modi’s niece Damayanti Ben Modi became a victim of snatching near Civil Lines (News18 Gujrati)
New Delhi: In yet another incident of snatching in the national capital, the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was robbed of her purse near Civil Lines area on Saturday.
The incident happened when two bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse from Damayanti Ben Modi outside the gates of Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in Civil Lines early on Saturday.
According to reports, the woman was getting out of an autorickshaw at the gate of a hotel when the miscreants snatched her handbag and fled. The victim told 'India Today' that she was carrying around Rs 56,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and important documents in her wallet that was snatched.
Delhi Commissioner of Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station and an investigation is underway.”
The police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to nab the accused.
Damayanti Ben Modi, the daughter of the prime minister's brother, was in Delhi after returning from Amritsar. She had booked a room at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines area, according to reports.
A spate of such incidents has been reported from around Delhi in recent weeks. A journalist was robbed while covering PM Modi's return from the US at Palam airport last month, while another scribe was targeted on the Ashram flyover when he was travelling in an auto with his two friends. A pillion rider snatched the journalist's mobile phone and fled.
In another incident, three men were arrested for snatching a Brazilian woman's handbag in South Delhi's Greater Kailash 2 area.
