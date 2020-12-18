PM Modi’s Office in Varanasi Put up for Sale on OLX, Police Arrest 4 People for Posting Ad

Varanasi: The police in Varanasi were in for a shock on Thursday when they received a complaint about an advertisement on OLX related to the sale of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary office in Varanasi.

Investigation revealed that some miscreants had put up the office on sale on OLX, an online marketplace, for Rs 7.5 crore. The PMO office is located in the Gurudham Colony.

The advertisement was shared from the ID of a man who identified himself as Laxmikant Ojha. Amit Kumar Pathak, Varanasi SSP, said the ad was removed immediately and the matter is currently being investigated.

The SSP said a total of four arrests have been made in the case so far, including that of the person who clicked the photo for the advertisement.

The police told News18 that advertisement number ID 1612346492 was posted on OLX under the category of ‘House & Villa’ and was listed as “four bedroom with bathroom, full furnished ready to move” by the dealer. It carried details like, “built up area 6500 sq ft, two storeyed building North East facing with car parking”The name of the property was given as ‘PMO office Varanasi’.