English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi's Office Turns Down Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Fourth Request for a Meeting
Sources in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office have said that the PMO has refused to give appointment to him and an all-party delegation.
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram: For the fourth time in a row, the Prime Minister’s Office has denied an appointment to Kerala Chief Minister and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan.
Sources in Vijayan’s office have said that the PMO has refused to give appointment to CM Vijayan and an all-party delegation.
The all-party delegation was planning to meet PM Modi to discuss disparities in ration allocation meant for Kerala.
Chief Minister Vijayan is currently visiting Delhi to attend a CPI(M) central committee meeting.
The PMO has reportedly responded to the request, saying the chief minister can meet Food and Public Distribution Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan, if needed.
Last week also, Vijayan had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss the same issue, but was turned down.
Vijayan was among the four non-NDA chief ministers who met with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife during his dharna against L-G Anil Baijal a few days ago and had also written a letter to PM Modi seeking his intervention to end the standoff in Delhi.
Earlier in March 20, 2017, the Chief Minister’s Office had sought an appointment to appraise the PM about the budget allocation to the state, which did not go through.
On November 24, 2016, days after Prime Minister Modi’s surprise demonetization announcement, Vijayan had again sought an appointment with the PM to discuss issues with the note ban. However, the meeting never took place.
Also Watch
Sources in Vijayan’s office have said that the PMO has refused to give appointment to CM Vijayan and an all-party delegation.
The all-party delegation was planning to meet PM Modi to discuss disparities in ration allocation meant for Kerala.
Chief Minister Vijayan is currently visiting Delhi to attend a CPI(M) central committee meeting.
The PMO has reportedly responded to the request, saying the chief minister can meet Food and Public Distribution Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan, if needed.
Last week also, Vijayan had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss the same issue, but was turned down.
Vijayan was among the four non-NDA chief ministers who met with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife during his dharna against L-G Anil Baijal a few days ago and had also written a letter to PM Modi seeking his intervention to end the standoff in Delhi.
Earlier in March 20, 2017, the Chief Minister’s Office had sought an appointment to appraise the PM about the budget allocation to the state, which did not go through.
On November 24, 2016, days after Prime Minister Modi’s surprise demonetization announcement, Vijayan had again sought an appointment with the PM to discuss issues with the note ban. However, the meeting never took place.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- At 98, Amma Nanammal, India's Oldest Yoga Guru, is Giving Us Some Serious Fitness Goals
- FIFA World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts Kane versus Messi in Final
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.