PM Modi's Office Turns Down Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Fourth Request for a Meeting

For the fourth time in a row, the Prime Minister’s Office has denied an appointment to Kerala Chief Minister and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan.Sources in Vijayan’s office have said that the PMO has refused to give appointment to CM Vijayan and an all-party delegation.The all-party delegation was planning to meet PM Modi to discuss disparities in ration allocation meant for Kerala.Chief Minister Vijayan is currently visiting Delhi to attend a CPI(M) central committee meeting.The PMO has reportedly responded to the request, saying the chief minister can meet Food and Public Distribution Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan, if needed.Last week also, Vijayan had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss the same issue, but was turned down.Vijayan was among the four non-NDA chief ministers who met with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife during his dharna against L-G Anil Baijal a few days ago and had also written a letter to PM Modi seeking his intervention to end the standoff in Delhi.Earlier in March 20, 2017, the Chief Minister’s Office had sought an appointment to appraise the PM about the budget allocation to the state, which did not go through.On November 24, 2016, days after Prime Minister Modi’s surprise demonetization announcement, Vijayan had again sought an appointment with the PM to discuss issues with the note ban. However, the meeting never took place.