PM Modi's Pep Talk with Woman Given Triple Talaq: 'Make Your Daughters Study, They'll Be Full of Self-Confidence'

Make your daughters study. They will become full of self-confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Farzana, a beneficiary of the Prime Minister Svanidhi Scheme, during his visit to Kanpur on Tuesday.

Farzana, who belongs to Kidwainagar in Kanpur, told the prime minister that her husband had divorced her four years ago through triple talaq. She said she now ran a small fast food joint, selling dosas and idlis, with the help of a loan taken under the PM Svanidhi scheme during lockdown.

When she requested for a picture with the PM and chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying she would put up the picture in her small shop. Prime Minister Modi promptly obliged with the same, putting his hand on her head.

Just last week, PM Modi had met Saharanpur’s Shabana Parveen and her nine-month-old daughter during his visit in Prayagraj. He had spoken to Parveen about her work as a banking correspondent (bank sakhi).

In Kanpur, had a satisfying interaction with beneficiaries of various Government schemes. Have a look… pic.twitter.com/PM8T5GbG7y— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2021

Farzana was among 25 beneficiaries of different government schemes. “I am able to educate my two daughters due to you, I just want my daughters to study well. I have seen very bad days. Four years ago, my husband just uttered talaq and I had to leave his house with two small daughters. My case is still in court. My daughters have no home and I want them to study,” Farzana told PM Modi.

She also told the PM how she was earlier employed for embroidery, and she later learnt to cook South Indian food while working at a restaurant and now runs a small outlet.

Last week in Prayagraj, the picture of the PM speaking to Parveen and playing with her nine-month-old daughter Sidra made headlines.

Parveen had told the PM that she was hesitant about her meeting with him, but his simplicity had made it easier.

Parveen had become the top ‘bank sakhi’ of her district by making transactions of Rs 55 lakh so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.