PM Modi’s Pitch for Home-Grown Covid Vaccines at UNGA, Invites Jab Manufacturers to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for the home-grown coronavirus vaccines, including the world’s first plasmid DNA and nasal vaccines. Addressing the UNGA in New York, PM Modi said, “India has already developed a DNA vaccine that can be administered to people aged 12 year and above. We are in the process of developing a mRNA vaccine.. We have also developed a nasal vaccine. We are providing vaccines to millions across the world.” Track live updates here.

The prime minister also asked vaccine manufacturers to come to India and develop vaccines. “India is heavily involved in vaccine development and manufacturing… I invite all vaccine manufacturers to come make vaccines in India,” he said.

PM Modi also mentioned CoWin in his address, saying how it is offering digital support to administer crores of coronavirus doses in a day.

