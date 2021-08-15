PM Modi's Poetic End to I-Day Speech at Red Fort Brings Back Memories of Swami Vivekananda's 'Arise, Awake'

India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day. Similar was the summary of his poem with which he ended this year’s speech.

Here is the poem he read:

“Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,

Bhaarat ka anamol samay hai.

Kuch aisa nahi jo kar na sako,

Kuch aisa nahi jo pa na sako,

Tum uth jao, tum jut jao,

Saamarthya ko apane pahachaano,

Kartavya ko apane sab jaano,

Bhaarat ka ye anamol samay hai,

Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,

Bhaarat ka anamol samay hai.

Asankhya bhujaon ki shakti hai,

Har taraf desh ki bhakti hai,

Tum utho tiranga lahara do,

Bhaarat ke bhaagya ko phahara do"

The poem roughly translates to:

It’s time, right time

India’s time is precious.

There is nothing that cannot be done,

There’s nothing that you can’t get

You get up, you get up

Know your potential

Know your duty to all,

This is a precious time for India.

It’s time, right time

India’s time is precious.

There is the power of innumerable arms,

There is patriotism everywhere,

You get up, wave the tricolor,

Unleash the fate of India.

The poem brought back memories of Swami Vivekanand’s famous poem which translated to, " Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved."

Meanwhile, Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony. People can take pride that the world’s largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.

He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19. Pain was one of greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He also lauded India’s Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.

