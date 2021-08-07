PM Modi's Big Post-Parliament Meet With New Council of Ministers From Tuesday

Nearly a month after he held the first meeting with his new council of ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a three-day conclave next week ahead of several key state polls.

In their first major meet since the inception of PM Modi’s bigger and bolder cabinet where he dropped 12 key leaders in a bid to revitalise his government, the new ministers will meet for three days from Tuesday for three days after 6 pm in the parliament annex, top BJP sources said.

Two days after he rejigged the entire cabinet - his first reshuffle in his second term - PM Modi had on July 8 chaired the first meeting of his new council of ministers and stressed the need to focus on the government’s last-mile delivery, keeping the principles of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya in mind.

Seven states are set to hold elections next year and general elections are due in 2024. Additionally, the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India and the threat of the third wave are likely to be on agenda.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also invited all the ministers of the Modi government for tea and breakfast on Saturday. PM Modi and all the ministers are expected to attend, sources said.

