PM Modi’s Refusal to Meet Over Caste Census Insult to Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi

Caste census this year is proving to be a huge factor in Bihar politics. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to reply to his letter regarding caste census, in which he had sought a meeting regarding the need for a caste-based census across the country. Slamming the Prime Minister’s silence, leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav said that this was an ‘insult’ to Nitish.

“Since both (Centre and Bihar) have NDA governments…we, the Opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly, without any bias, went and met the respected Chief Minister in his chambers. We said, you seek some time (with the PM) and we will go and meet him. "If he hasn’t been granted time even after a week, then it is an insult to the Chief Minister,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Tejashwi added that the RJD has also written a letter to Prime Minister Modi on the caste census issue. The caste census is important, so that a plan can be made separately for the backward classes and it becomes easier to secure jobs for them, said Yadav.

In the event of the PM’s refusal to conduct a caste census, we will stage protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, warned Yadav.

The letter had been sent to PM Modi on August 4, but no response is heard of yet. “The demand of the caste census is not just the demand from Bihar but other states also. Our party MPs had written a letter seeking time to meet the Prime Minister. The Opposition parties in Bihar also wanted to meet the Prime Minister with us. We had written a letter to the Prime Minister regarding this," Hindustan Times quotes Nitish Kumar as saying.

