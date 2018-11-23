PM Modi's Silence Has Emboldened Hardline Right Wingers, Says Carnatic Vocalist TM Krishna

Complaining that the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emboldened hardline right wingers, popular Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna on Friday said he will not write to the PM anymore as he still has not got a reply for the letter he wrote in 2015.“I had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi in 2015. But till now I have not received a reply. I will not write to him anymore. His silence has boosted hardline right wingers’ inhumane behaviour,” said Krishna in Mysuru.Condemning right wing activists and the Centre’s silence over the issue, he said that in last four years the voice of dissenters has been threatened to a large extent.“PM Modi has time to wish celebrities and politicians across the globe on their birthdays, but he has no time to respond to my letter. Those who run the country should make efforts to curb communal elements,” Krishna added.Krishna regretted the Congress and BJP protesting against women's entry to Sabarimala.“One should respect Supreme Court’s order and obey it. I strongly condemn the act of the BJP and the Congress party cadres who stopped women from entering the shrine in Sabarimala,” said Krishna.The musician expressed his sorrow on the cancellation of his concerts in the recent past. “My concert in Washington DC was cancelled. On November 17, Delhi Airport Authorities programme too got postponed. It is really uncertain. I know there is a conspiracy behind it. There are many powerful personalities involved in this,” he said.The vocalist said that right wing activists have opposed him for singing songs on Allah and Jesus. “Since the threats, I have started releasing one song every month on either Allah or Jesus over the web. Those who raise questions are getting suppressed in democratic India. I invite the right wing thinkers for an open debate on what is happening in the country these days,” said Krishna.In August, a Maryland temple in the US had cancelled his concert, after Hindutva activists accused him of singing Christian hymns. In January this year, a Hindu right-wing group had threatened to disrupt his concert in Tirupur, the textile town in western Tamil Nadu, but it was held under enhanced security.