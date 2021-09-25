PM Modi’s Top Quotes at UNGA: ‘India is One-Sixth of World’, ‘Aiding Global Development’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UNGA address on Saturday made a strong case for India’s democracy, the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, specially with the indigenous vaccines, besides the tech innovations such as the CoWIN platform. Making an emphatic pitch for democracy, saying that “Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered”, the prime minister went on to describe how “a child who sold tea at the age of 4, has got the opportunity to lead India - the mother of democracy, and address the UN 4 times”.

Here are the top quotes from Modi’s address:

— “India is one-sixth of the world. Therefore when India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms. Through various transformational development programmes, it is contributing to global development and ensuring that no one is left behind.”

— “India’s tech innovations are helping the world whether it be ensuring financial inclusion through UPI or improving vaccination drives in the fight against Covid through the Cowin app.”

— “Through ‘Seva Parmo Dharm’, India has successfully overcome various constraints and innovated vaccines, including the world’s first DNA vaccine. Also working on nasal vaccines and MNRA vaccines. This is possible through the hard work of various stakeholders, including scientists, doctors, front line workers etc. Invited all to come to India and partner in this noble mission.”

— “Atma Nirbhar Bharat is aimed at expanding global value chains. India is a trustworthy and democratic partner for global industrial diversification.”

— “India is ensuring a balance between economy and ecology, and the world can take pride in India’s efforts to combat climate change.”

— Modi ended his address with a quote by Bengali polymath and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore: “Continue to work on your path without fear, and all weaknesses and apprehensions will vanish”.

