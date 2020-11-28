PM Modi's Visit Encouraged Us to Do More, Says Zydus Cadila Chairman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday to Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad where a coronavirus vaccine is being developed was encouraging, the pharma major said. The prime minister visited the facility as part of his three-city tour to review vaccine development work.

"Today, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji visited our Zydus Biotech park. This visit has encouraged us in doing more and doing fast," the company's Chairman Pankaj Patel said in a video statement. "His knowledge, wisdom about the problem, and his guidance have been valuable for our scientific staff and for all of us," Patel added.

"India's journey in the Atmanirbhar Bharat — scientists, 1,800 of them, and 25,000 Zydans (employees) — are continuously striving and working for providing safe and efficacious vaccines, better COVID treatment and diagnostics," he said. Zydus Cadila had announced earlier that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D was over and it had commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.