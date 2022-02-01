PM Modi’s YouTube Channel Subscribers Now Over 1 Crore, Highest Among Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel crossed 1 crore subscriber mark on Tuesday, much ahead of other national and global leaders. PM’s channel reached the milestone just ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022 in Parliament today.

Besides, PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel subscribers touched 5.25 lakh. Another popular party leader, Shashi Tharoor, now has 4.39 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen saw his YouTube subscriber base touching 3.73 lakh.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin saw his subscriber base on YouTube touching 2.12 lakh. Senior Congress leader Manish Sisodia has 1.37 lakh YouTube subscribers.

Besides national leaders, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was among top politicians with 36 lakh YouTube subscribers. His Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador has around 30.7 lakh YouTube followers.

RELATED NEWS PM Modi Becomes Third Most Followed Leader on Twitter Crossing 50 Million Followers

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia saw his subscriber base reaching close to 30 lakh, with nearly 28.8 lakh YouTube followers.

YouTube subscription of White House is 19 lakh, and that of US President Joe Biden crossed 7 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.