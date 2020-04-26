PM Must Act Fast & Clear Bottlenecks to Scale up Covid-19 Testing: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up coronavirus testing in the country.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a poll rally in Jangpura, Delhi. (Image: Twitter/Congress)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up coronavirus testing in the country.
Quoting experts, Gandhi said "random testing is the key to beating the virus". India has to scale up COVID-19 testing from the current 40,000 to one lakh tests per day, he said.
"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottle neck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock."
"PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Gandhi said on Twitter.
The Congress has been urging the government to increase random testing in the country.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Driving Porsche Despite Lockdown Fined for Not Wearing Mask, Made to do Sit-ups by Police
- Chandigarh Police Have a Unique Trap for Lockdown Violators and Uncooperative Covid-19 Patients
- Sara Ali Khan Brings Back Her Knock-knock Series with Brother Ibrahim, Watch Hilarious Video
- iPhone vs OnePlus: Which Would You Buy? Data Shows Apple Gaining on Rivals in India
- Industry Dialogue: Remote Working Means Companies Spend Less on Office Space And Infrastructure