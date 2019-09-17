From New India to Fighting Terror: Wishes Pour in for Modi's 69th Birthday as Ministers Laud PM's Vision
Home Minister Amit Shah who is known to be close to the Prime Minister, lauded Modi’s leadership and said 'a new India' under his leadership 'has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and reliable nation.'
File photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)
New Delhi: President of India and Union Ministers wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi “good health” on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also flooded social media with a flurry of best wishes for PM Modi and soon hashtags around his birthday began trending.
PM Modi is expected to visit Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. Later, he will visit his mother Heeraben, who lives near Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to convey his "best wishes and greetings" to PM Modi. "May you be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to the nation," he said.
“Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi. The nation is making steady progress under his able leadership (SIC),” said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Twitter.
Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi. The nation is making steady progress under his able leadership. @narendramodi #NarendraModiBirthday— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 17, 2019
In a slew of posts, Home Minister Amit Shah who is known to be close to the Prime Minister, lauded Modi’s leadership and said “a new India” under his leadership “has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and reliable nation.”
विकास के साथ-साथ भारतीय संस्कृति को और अधिक समृद्ध करने में मोदी जी का अभूतपूर्ण योगदान है।मोदी जी ने एक रिफार्मिस्ट के रूप में न सिर्फ राजनीति को नई दिशा प्रदान की बल्कि आर्थिक सुधारों के साथ-साथ दशकों से चली आ रही समस्याओं का स्थायी समाधान निकालकर सभी को गौरवान्वित किया।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated PM Modi’s “dedication, eye for detail & perseverance” on his birthday.
On your birthday @PMOIndia @narendramodi my prayers for your long & healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation.Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2019
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar prayed for PM Modi’s long and healthy life.
Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa wished PM Modi “zeal to continue being a global visionary”.
A very happy birthday to @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health, prosperity and zeal to continue being a global visionary. #HappyBdayPMModi #SevaSaptah— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) September 17, 2019
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje exalted PM Modi for his doing "commendable" job in tackling terrorism and corruption and adopting a "zero tolerance" policy.
समस्या चाहे सीमा पार फैल रहे आतंकवाद की हो या फिर सिस्टम में भ्रष्टाचार की। इनके खिलाफ PM श्री @narendramodi जी ने हमेशा जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति अपनाई है। जिसके परिणामस्वरूप भारत ने हर क्षेत्र में सफलता हासिल की है व लोकतंत्र के प्रति जनता में विश्वास कायम हुआ है।#HappyBdayPMModi— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 17, 2019
My greetings to our popular Prime Minister and a respected world leader Shri @narendramodi Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. May you continue to inspire us and guide our country on the path of progress and prosperity.#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/jkTvmHXSNP— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 17, 2019
Many happy returns of the day @narendramodi Ji#HappyBirthday to our #Honourable #PmModi Sir, you have shown our #countrymen a new way of life. You have been an #Inspiration to crores of #Indians & have taken us towards a #NewIndia . #MA #Dakshineshwariआपके सपनों को पुरा करें .— Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) September 17, 2019
राष्ट्र सेवा में सर्वस्व समर्पित कर 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' के दिव्य ध्येय की ओर एक तपस्वी की भांति चलकर माँ भारती को गर्व की अनुभूति करवाने वाले यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को उनके जन्मदिवस पर मेरी और प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से कोटि-कोटि शुभकामनाएं।#HappyBdayPMModi— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 17, 2019
