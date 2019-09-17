Take the pledge to vote

From New India to Fighting Terror: Wishes Pour in for Modi's 69th Birthday as Ministers Laud PM's Vision

Home Minister Amit Shah who is known to be close to the Prime Minister, lauded Modi’s leadership and said 'a new India' under his leadership 'has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and reliable nation.'

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
From New India to Fighting Terror: Wishes Pour in for Modi's 69th Birthday as Ministers Laud PM's Vision
File photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)
New Delhi: President of India and Union Ministers wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi “good health” on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also flooded social media with a flurry of best wishes for PM Modi and soon hashtags around his birthday began trending.

PM Modi is expected to visit Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. Later, he will visit his mother Heeraben, who lives near Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to convey his "best wishes and greetings" to PM Modi. "May you be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to the nation," he said.

“Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi. The nation is making steady progress under his able leadership (SIC),” said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Twitter.

In a slew of posts, Home Minister Amit Shah who is known to be close to the Prime Minister, lauded Modi’s leadership and said “a new India” under his leadership “has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and reliable nation.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated PM Modi’s “dedication, eye for detail & perseverance” on his birthday.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar prayed for PM Modi’s long and healthy life.

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa wished PM Modi “zeal to continue being a global visionary”.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje exalted PM Modi for his doing "commendable" job in tackling terrorism and corruption and adopting a "zero tolerance" policy.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
