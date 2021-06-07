india

PM Modi's Decision to Provide Free Vaccines Will Speed Up Drive, Says Goa CM
PM Modi's Decision to Provide Free Vaccines Will Speed Up Drive, Says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo/PTI)

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade and the state BJP medical cell president Dr Shekhar Salkar also welcomed the free vaccination decision on Twitter.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s announcement that the Central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 years from June 21. “I welcome the decision of Hon’ble PM Shri narendramodi@narendramodi ji to provide free COVID19 vaccination for all above 18 years of age from 21 June 2021.

This will accelerate the efforts towards achieving 100% vaccination in Goa," the CM tweeted. Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade and the state BJP medical cell president Dr Shekhar Salkar also welcomed the free vaccination decision on Twitter.

first published:June 07, 2021, 13:20 IST