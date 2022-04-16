PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari Extend Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone’s life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

शक्ति, साहस और संयम के प्रतीक भगवान हनुमान की जयंती पर सभी देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। पवनपुत्र की कृपा से हर किसी का जीवन बल, बुद्धि और विद्या से सदा परिपूर्ण रहे।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

Later in the day, Modi will unveil a 108-feet-statue of the lord at Morbi in Gujarat via video conferencing. This statue is the second of four statues being set up in the four directions across the country as part of the four Dham projects linked to Hanuman. This statue, which falls in the west, has been installed at the ‘ashram’ of Bapu Keshvanand in Morbi, PMO said.

Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing. https://t.co/qjvLIHWWiO pic.twitter.com/kbHcIxd90Z— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. It is observed during different times of the year, according to their regional beliefs and the type of calendar people follow. Hanuman Jayanti observed during Chaitra Purnima is mostly celebrated in North Indian states.

Extending his greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanti. May Shri Bajrangbali bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and health by filling their lives with knowledge, devotion and concentration. Long live Rama!!”

सभी को श्री हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। श्री बजरंगबली सभी के जीवन को ज्ञान, भक्ति व एकाग्रता से परिपूर्ण कर सुख, समृद्धि और आरोग्यता का आशीर्वाद दें। जय श्री राम!! pic.twitter.com/VYLgffbehQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 16, 2022

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his greetings and tweeted: “Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahabali Shri Hanuman Jayanti. #HanumanJayanti”.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer prayers, visit temple and apply tilak of orange sindoor on their foreheads. Lord Hanuman is said to have intent, grit, physical energy and the ability to transform into any form.

