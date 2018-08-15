English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After 9 Years, Panchayat Polls to be Held in Jammu and Kashmir as PM Modi Follows Vajpayee's Footsteps
Panchayat elections for 4,130 sarpanch and 29,719 panch constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir were last held in 2011 after a gap of nearly four decades when a record 80% people voted despite the 2010 unrest, in which more than 130 protesters were killed.
PM Narendra Modi at Raj Ghat on Wednesday
Loading...
New Delhi: After a hiatus of two years, Panchayat Elections will be held in the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir soon. This announcement was one of the many highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Red Fort on Wednesday after he announced that the government will continue to follow former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for peace and hold the local elections in the state.
Panchayat elections for 4,130 sarpanch and 29,719 panch constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir were last held in 2011 after a gap of nearly four decades when a record 80% people voted despite the 2010 unrest, in which more than 130 protesters were killed. The elected Panchayats completed their term in June 2016.
The polls to the local bodies were supposed to be held in 2016 but could not be conducted due to the five-month-long unrest in the Kashmir Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8 that year.
The then PDP-BP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti had announced in December last year that the panchayat polls would be held from February 15, 2018 on non-party basis. The polls, however, were again postponed due to adverse security situation in most parts of Kashmir. The decision had put the ruling Peoples Democratic Party at odds with its alliance partner BJP — the only major party in the state that wanted the polls to be held as scheduled.
Last year, the Anantnag parliament by-elections were cancelled after large scale violence and an embarrassing five per cent voter turnout in Srinagar Parliamentary by polls.
Earlier, the National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had said the state was passing through a tough phase and the time was not right to conduct panchayat elections.
Omar Abdullah had also said “rural and urban local bodies elections may have extreme repercussions of halting every other election process in the state in the future.”
Also Watch
Panchayat elections for 4,130 sarpanch and 29,719 panch constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir were last held in 2011 after a gap of nearly four decades when a record 80% people voted despite the 2010 unrest, in which more than 130 protesters were killed. The elected Panchayats completed their term in June 2016.
The polls to the local bodies were supposed to be held in 2016 but could not be conducted due to the five-month-long unrest in the Kashmir Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8 that year.
The then PDP-BP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti had announced in December last year that the panchayat polls would be held from February 15, 2018 on non-party basis. The polls, however, were again postponed due to adverse security situation in most parts of Kashmir. The decision had put the ruling Peoples Democratic Party at odds with its alliance partner BJP — the only major party in the state that wanted the polls to be held as scheduled.
Last year, the Anantnag parliament by-elections were cancelled after large scale violence and an embarrassing five per cent voter turnout in Srinagar Parliamentary by polls.
Earlier, the National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had said the state was passing through a tough phase and the time was not right to conduct panchayat elections.
Omar Abdullah had also said “rural and urban local bodies elections may have extreme repercussions of halting every other election process in the state in the future.”
Also Watch
-
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Flashback IDay National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- JioPhone to Get Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps Starting August 15
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...