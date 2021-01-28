PM Narendra Modi at WEF's Davos LIVE Updates: Modi to Address Davos Agenda Summit

PM Narendra Modi at WEF's Davos LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit today during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world. Modi will address the Davos Dialogue via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the prime minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology for the good of humanity.Modi will also interact with CEOs during the event. "Will be addressing the @wef's #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January," Modi had earlier tweeted.