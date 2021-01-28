News18 Logo

PM Narendra Modi at WEF's Davos LIVE Updates: Modi to Address Davos Agenda Summit

News18.com | January 28, 2021, 16:53 IST
Event Highlights

PM Narendra Modi at WEF's Davos LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit today during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world. Modi will address the Davos Dialogue via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the prime minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology for the good of humanity.

Modi will also interact with CEOs during the event. "Will be addressing the @wef's #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January," Modi had earlier tweeted.
Jan 28, 2021 16:53 (IST)

World Faces 'Existential Threats,' Fragilities: UN Chief |  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders that the world is not only facing a COVID-19 emergency and the worst economic crisis in nearly a century, but also “existential threats" to the climate and biodiversity — and the possibility of the largest economies, the United States and China, splitting the world in two. In his speech at the virtual Davos Agenda meeting, the UN chief said humanity doesn’t want to repeat 2020's “tragedy and crisis.” “In 2021 we must address these fragilities and put the world on track,” Guterres said.

Jan 28, 2021 16:45 (IST)

South African Prez Criticises 'Vaccine Nationalism' | South African president and African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa has called on richer nations to release surplus vaccine doses to the rest of the world. Delivering an address Tuesday to the virtual World Economic Forum dialogue, Ramaphosa said, “We are deeply concerned about the problem of vaccine nationalism, which, unless addressed, will endanger the recovery of all countries. Ending the pandemic worldwide will require greater collaboration on the rollout of vaccines, ensuring that no country is left behind in this effort.”

Jan 28, 2021 16:40 (IST)

Pandemic Shows German Weaknesses: Merkel | German Chancellor Angela Merkel conceded that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted significant shortcomings in her country as she told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday that it has underlined the need for international cooperation on issues such as vaccines. Germany had a relatively successful first phase of the pandemic, but saw infections shoot up during the winter months and recently passed the threshold of 50,000 deaths, Europe’s fifth-highest toll. A lengthy second lockdown has slowly brought down the number of new cases in recent weeks.

Jan 28, 2021 16:33 (IST)

EU Urges US to Draft Joint Rule Book to Rein in Tech Giants | The European Union called on US President Joe Biden to help draw up a common rule book to rein in the power of big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter and combat the spread of fake news that is eating away at Western democracies. In a speech to the Davos World Economic Forum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the Biden administration to join forces against “the darker sides of the digital world,” which she said was partly behind the “shock” storming of Capitol Hill on January 6.

Jan 28, 2021 16:30 (IST)

World Food Program Chief Warns of Vulnerable Supply Chains | The head of the World Food Program said yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to strengthen vulnerable supply chains to impoverished nations struggling to feed their populations. David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations' Nobel Peace Prize-winning food program, said that the pandemic put further stress on supply chains getting food to the hungry. “We’ve got to continue to work the system, we've got to make certain that we are ... less vulnerable to COVID type impacts,” Beasley told a World Economic Forum virtual panel.

Jan 28, 2021 16:25 (IST)

Putin Warns of Worsening Global Instability | Addressing the forum yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the world risks sliding deeper into instability as the coronavirus pandemic combines with global rivalries and other international tensions. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Putin pointed at growing inequality and unemployment and a rise of populism as potential triggers for new conflicts that he said could plunge the world into a “dark anti-Utopia.” “The pandemic has exacerbated the problems and disbalances that have been accumulating. International institutions are weakening, regional conflicts are multiplying and the global security is degrading,” he said.

Jan 28, 2021 16:22 (IST)

Reset Initiative in Post-COVID World | The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world. More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the prime minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology for the good of humanity.  The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders.

Jan 28, 2021 16:21 (IST)

PM Modi to Address WEF's Davos Summit | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit via video conferencing today at 5.30 pm IST. His speech at the world forum will address a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology. The prime minister will also be interacting with CEOs during the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Looking forward to speaking on a wide range of subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues, he said. The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders.

