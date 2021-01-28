PM Narendra Modi at WEF's Davos LIVE Updates: Modi to Address Davos Agenda Summit

World Faces 'Existential Threats,' Fragilities: UN Chief | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders that the world is not only facing a COVID-19 emergency and the worst economic crisis in nearly a century, but also “existential threats" to the climate and biodiversity — and the possibility of the largest economies, the United States and China, splitting the world in two. In his speech at the virtual Davos Agenda meeting, the UN chief said humanity doesn’t want to repeat 2020's “tragedy and crisis.” “In 2021 we must address these fragilities and put the world on track,” Guterres said.