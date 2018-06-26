English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress on Emergency Anniversary, Rahul Gandhi Retorts With 'Rape Shame'
Addressing a meeting organised by the BJP to mark the Emergency anniversary, Modi said the day needs to be observed to re-dedicate oneself to protection of the Constitution and democracy.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (left) and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Mumbai: Slamming the Congress on the 43rd anniversary of imposition of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was "turned into a jail for the selfish personal interests" of the Gandhi family.
Addressing a meeting organised by the BJP, Modi said the day needs to be observed to re-dedicate oneself to protection of the Constitution and democracy.
"Emergency is a black spot on the golden history of the nation. Observing black day today is not just to criticize the Congress for its sin of imposing Emergency but also to create an awareness for protection of Constitution and democracy," Modi said.
Lashing out at Congress for "spreading illusionary fear" about the Constitution, Dalits and minorities facing danger (in the BJP-led regime), Modi said Congress can never improve. "For promotion of self interest, they destroyed their own party," he said.
"For selfish interests, Congress turned the country into a jail by imprisoning opposition leaders. For them, the country and democracy have no value. Instead of (Indira Gandhi) quitting as PM after the court verdict, Emergency was imposed. How can these people talk about safeguarding the Constitution," he said.
"When Kishore Kumar ji refused to sing for them (Congress), his songs were not allowed to be played on the radio," Modi said.
Modi accused the Congress of criticising EVMs and the functioning of the Election Commission after they were reduced to 44 seats from 400 in Lok Sabha. "They did not question the EVMs after the recent Karnataka elections," he added. He also criticised the Congress for moving an impeachment motion against the Supreme Court chief justice.
Hitting back at the PM, Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the rising incidents of rape in India and the deteriorating security of women. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi referred to a global survey, according to which India is the “most dangerous” country for women, ranking worse than war-torn Syria and Afghanistan.
While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape & violence against women. What a shame for our country! https://t.co/Ba8ZiwC0ad— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2018
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
