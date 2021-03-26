Went to Jail While Protesting for Bangladesh's Liberation, Says PM Modi in Dhaka; Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence against Pakistan and said they devoted their life towards “preserving righteousness and resisting injustice”. Army bugles played the Last Post as the Bangladesh national flag was hoisted at half-mast in a ceremonial manner as Modi stood in solemn silence in front of the National Martyr’s memorial at Savar, about 35 km north-west of Dhaka, after placing a wreath.

Addressing an event on the National Day Programme of Bangladesh, he spoke of bilateral ties and his own freedom struggle.

Top highlights from his address: